Shirley J. Lenssen was escorted to heaven on September 14, 2020, just hours short of her 89th birthday. She spent her final weeks in the loving care of her daughter Karen at her home in Vancouver, Washington, and passed peacefully into eternity after numerous visits, phone calls and FaceTime chats from her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Shirley Jeanette Ilg was born in Basin, Wyoming on September 15, 1931, the third of five children of Alfred and Ester Ilg of Bonanza, Wyoming. She grew up on the farm in Bonanza not really knowing what a "Depression" was, as the farm always produced enough food to eat and had a warm stove to protect the family from winter nights of twenty (or more) below zero. She attended schools in Manderson and Hyattville, often as the only student in her grade, and graduated from Manderson High School in 1949. Her life changed dramatically that summer when she moved out to Seattle to live with her grandmother and attend beauty school, and it was there that she met a handsome young Montanan, Francis "Fritz" Kesler, at an old fashioned Saturday night barn dance. They married on Valentine's Day in 1953 and quickly produced three children before Shirley's 25th birthday: Cyndi (Bill) Anderson, Karen (Earl) Salvey, and Brian (Kelli) Kesler. Sisters Lila (Jenkins) and Sue (Campbell), from Fritz's first marriage, joined in to create a large, young and very active family. Fritz worked for the booming Boeing Company, and when he was transferred to Boeing's Tulalip Test Site in the early 60's the young family moved north and established a new home in Marysville, Washington. The 1960's and 70's were filled with school, Little League, band concerts, church activities at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and the usual daily tasks of a growing family. Shirley managed all of this while working at local beauty salons, a true "working mom" before the idea was fashionable. Fritz eventually converted half of their garage to a home beauty salon, and the aroma of permanent wave solution quickly became the scented backdrop of the busy Kesler household. One constant of these years was the annual summer trip back to Wyoming to visit the farm and family. Shirley was a true "Bonanza Girl" at heart, and she cherished every opportunity to return to the open skies and sage-scented air she grew up with and loved so much.

Shirley's husband Fritz passed away suddenly in November, 1980, and Shirley lived a few more years in the family home before moving into the Wicklow condominium complex in Marysville. Through the local Widowed Information and Consultation Services (WICS) group she met Theodore "Ted" Lenssen of Snohomish, who had also been recently widowed. The two hit it off right away and were married in July, 1985. Shirley and Ted enjoyed several years of road trips and grandchildren before Ted passed away from cancer in March, 1989. Shirley moved back to the Wicklow condos and busied herself with church activities and visits with grandchildren. The condo had a swimming pool, and many blissful summer hours were spent poolside with "Grandma Shirley" as the grandkids learned to swim, played cards and Rummikub, and knocked the Wiffle ball around the adjacent grass. Grandkid sleepovers almost always included book reading, board games, snuggling up in bed with Grandma as she had her morning coffee, and breakfast out at The Village or Fannie's restaurants.

In 2001, just before her 70th birthday, Shirley moved south to Vancouver, Washington to live near her daughter Karen and family. She found a new church community, got involved in a bridge group, and enjoyed her grandchildren's high school and college graduations, wedding ceremonies, and the births of her great-grandchildren.

Chronic back and hip pain slowed Shirley down these last few years, but she still managed to enjoy one "Last Lap" trip to Wyoming in late summer 2019. She passed away peacefully on a Monday afternoon as "How Great Thou Art", her favorite hymn, played quietly in the background.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Eugene and Kenneth Ilg, husbands Fritz Kesler and Ted Lenssen, son-in-law Bill Anderson, and grandson Jerry Gepner. She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Tharp and Patricia Hill, all five of her children, thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small family memorial will be held in Sultan, Washington this fall. A family gathering is being planned for summer, 2021 in Wyoming, where Shirley's remains will be scattered near the Bonanza Cemetery, on a hill just above her beloved childhood home. The family wishes to thank Peacehealth Hospice Southwest in Vancouver and the home aides of CLT At Home who provided loving home care during Shirley's final illness.

