March 4, 1936 - April 25, 2020. Shirley Lorraine Dollarhide was born March 4, 1936 in Everett, WA. and passed away from Covid-19 on April 25, 2020. She was the middle child of Walter and Rosie Hauck. Her older brother Norman and younger brother Gordon (Gordie) preceded her in death. Shirley graduated from Everett High School in 1954. She then worked a number of years at Scott Paper Co. before she met the love of her life and future husband for 63 years Gerald (Jerry) in 1955 and they were then married October 12, 1956 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Jerry and Shirley had four sons, Jay (Loretta), Brian, Bradley (who died in 1966 of SIDS), and Marc; she leaves grandchildren, Heather (Sean), Kailey, Jordan, Lexi, Drew; and great granddaughter, Cambria. Mom was active with PTA, Cub Scout leader, and all sporting events with her boys, always being the greatest mom during our growing years. All the neighborhood kids couldn't get enough of her famous chocolate chip cookies. She later worked as kitchen manager at Everett High School where she forged heartwarming relationships with many students. She also spent many years as volunteer with the Everett Assistance League, and enjoyed a lifetime of loving arts and crafts, creating many beautiful ceramic pieces for friends and family. She had a passion for antiquing, acquiring a number of special historical furnishings. Jerry and Shirley spent many years as active members of Trinity Episcopal Church, Everett Yacht Club, and the Everett Elks Club fostering many lifelong friendships. Mom had a tremendous love for sports, never missing Mariners, Seahawks, Huskies or our used to be Sonics. They enjoyed many yearly trips to Peoria for Spring Training as well as trips to Reno for Hot August Nights. Shirley loved all of her family very much and was recently preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry. The family will be having a remembrance for both Shirley and Jerry at a later undetermined date.