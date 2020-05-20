Shirley May Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 12, 1935 - May 12, 2020 Shirley was born in Everett, Washington on May 12, 1935. She returned to the arms of her savior on her 85th birthday, May 12, 2020 to join her son, (Steve) and her husband, (Loren). She is survived by her daughters, Julia (David), Bonnie; daughter-in-law, Deborah; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was "Mom" to 38 foster girls and so many more kids that happened to be around. A woman of great strength, generosity and love. She will be dearly missed. Due to pandemic, private service only Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Solie Funeral Home in Everett. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solie Funeral Home and Crematory
3301 Colby Ave.
Everett, WA 98201
(425) 252-5159
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved