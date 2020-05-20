May 12, 1935 - May 12, 2020 Shirley was born in Everett, Washington on May 12, 1935. She returned to the arms of her savior on her 85th birthday, May 12, 2020 to join her son, (Steve) and her husband, (Loren). She is survived by her daughters, Julia (David), Bonnie; daughter-in-law, Deborah; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was "Mom" to 38 foster girls and so many more kids that happened to be around. A woman of great strength, generosity and love. She will be dearly missed. Due to pandemic, private service only Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Solie Funeral Home in Everett. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 20, 2020.