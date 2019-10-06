Shirley (Ward) Nysether passed away September 28, 2019. She was born March 26, 1927 to Susan (Wharton) Ward and Eric Ward at the then Everett General Hospital. Also born there were her two sons and six grandchildren. Three great grandchildren were born at the Providence Pavilion for Women and Children and two great grandchildren were born at Cascade Valley Hospital. After graduating from Everett High School in 1945, she worked at the Everett Pulp and Paper Company in Lowell. Shirley married Eldon Nysether June 1952 and they moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, where both worked for the construction company building Ketchikan Pulp Mill. After completion of the mill, they traveled extensively in Europe before permanently settling down In Everett. Survivors are her husband Eldon, son Mark and his wife Vickie and their sons: Bryan, Brandon, Bryce and his partner, Tanika, and Brent and great granddaughter Leira and great grandson Caster, son Brad and his wife Kathy and their daughter Inga and son Nils and his spouse Serena and great granddaughter Elli and great grandsons Liam and Henry. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephew. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, Ted and sister, Sally. Shirley's own family was most important in her life, and she enjoyed their many trips and outings together; especially snow skiing at Stevens Pass and staying as members at the Everett Ski Club cabin. In the last few years she looked forward to attending the Silvertips Hockey games with them. In keeping with her wishes there will be no service. Burial will be at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 6, 2019