Shirley Ann Oglesby Feb. 13, 1934 - Oct. 22, 2019 Shirley Ann Oglesby passed away in the arms of her beloved husband of nearly 66 years in their Stanwood, WA home. She was born in Canton, OH and moved to Southern California with her family. She met and married the love of her life, Gordon Oglesby, in Long Beach, CA. They moved with their four young children in 1968 to Everett, WA, and opened, owned, and operated a 7-Eleven store at 13th and Broadway until selling in 1988. Shirley also worked at Everett General Hospital and retired from Verizon. Shirley loved and was loved by many. Celebration of Life Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Legion Hall, 145 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA. Contributions in Shirley's memory to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Suite 500, Everett. WA 98201 or American Legion Post 92 Service Office, Box 323, Stanwood, WA 98292 are greatly appreciated. Condolence cards can be sent to PO Box 2650. Stanwood, WA 98292



