August 10, 1928 – June 19, 2019 Shirley Joanne Solvberg-Roth took the lords hand on June 19, 2019. She was born August 10, 1928 in Minot, North Dakota. She was the 2nd youngest of six children to Cornelius Sr. and Ida Solvberg. At the age of nine she moved with her family to Marysville, WA. She graduated from Marysville High School with the class of 1948. Shirley was always ready for an adventure. She worked for many years in the Real Estate business and developed some very close friendships with Bea Rhodes, Lorene Sorenson and late Effie & Tom Bleakley. Shirley loved the sun, golfing and cocktail hours. Everyone always knew when Shirley was in the room as they could hear her infectious laugh. She had a love for standard size poodles as they would travel with her where ever she went. When golfing one day she happened to meet the love of her life, Roy Roth and married him in 1984. They lived in North Dakota in the summer and Palm Springs in the winter. Shirley loved Roy's family and was always telling wonderful stories about all of them. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Roth in 2006; parents, Cornelius Sr. and Ida Solvberg; brother, Bud Solvberg (Barbara); sisters, Marian Solvberg, Olga Kerr (Cecil), Edythe Beaman (Don), Irene Holte (Al). She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and other relatives. The family sends a very special thank you for the wonderful care she received at Brookdale Memory Care in Stanwood, WA. and to Providence Hospice Care. A private burial will be held at the Marysville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Providence Hospice Care 2731 Wetmore Ave, Suite 500 Everett, WA 98201. Shirley will forever be in our hearts.



