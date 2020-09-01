1/1
Shirley Ruth Pierce-Payton
1940 - 2020
Born March 26, 1940, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 29, 2020.

She is survived by the love of her life, Ben Payton, her beloved husband of 65 years. She is also survived by 3 daughters; Jessica Kinman (Norman), Brenda Stewart, & Rebecca Lynne-Sakas (Stephen.)

Shirley has 8 loving Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Shirley is survived by 1 sister, Connie Coffer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse Dudley.

Shirley adored her husband endlessly and loved her family more than anything. She was the very best wife, mother, grandmother, and friend anyone could wish for. Her family was incredibly blessed to have her in their lives.

Shirley was a strong advocate for animal rights and was passionate in her love for all animals. She used her resources to save and feed as many as possible.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 5th, at 2pm, behind the Clubhouse at Mariner Village, 815 124th St. SW, Everett, WA 98204.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal shelter/rescue of your choice.

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
