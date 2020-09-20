Shirley Marilyn Schmidt was born to Glenna and Bill Carlson Dec. 28, 1926 in Arlington, Washington and passed away, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on Sept. 1, 2020.

Shirley graduated from Arlington High School in 1945. She married Leroy (Smitty) Schmidt March 16, 1947. They moved to Madison, WI shortly after they were married where Smitty had a job with a family nursery business. By the end of 1948, she and Smitty moved back to Washington because Shirley missed her family and didn't enjoy the cold winters in the midwest. Shirley and Smitty spent many years living in Edmonds, WA and later moving to Marysville, and Mill Creek. In their retirement, they enjoyed travelling to Arizona in their motorhome, during the winter months.

Family gave Shirley her most pleasure. Especially the holidays and family reunions. She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was lovingly referred to as GG by her great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her stories of growing up on a dairy farm as a child and the love she had for her family. Shirley was a terrific baker, especially known for her delicious pies.

Shirley is survived by her five children, Marilyn (Mike) Hendrickson, Pam (Randy) Lymangrover, Barry (Patty) Schmidt, Brad (Lenore) Schmidt, and James (Cynthia) Schmidt, and her brother, Glen (Evonne) Carlson. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Smitty, her brothers Bill, Harold, and Richard Carlson and sisters Pat (Francis) Kidwiler, Lois Carlson, Doris Carlson , Donna Szewcik, Gloria Wilcox and Barbara Roeder.

In light of the pandemic, the family will plan a celebration of life memorial at a later date.

December 28, 1926 - September 1, 2020