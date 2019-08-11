Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Violet Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 16, 1926 - July 19, 2019 Shirley Johnson, longtime resident of Silver Lake (Everett, WA) passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Orville (Corky); and eldest son, Danny. She is survived by her son, Darryl; and daughter, Sandy. The task of writing, not just a note of passing, but more a tribute, is a difficult one, as words cannot describe the legacy of one of the world's most beautiful people. Shirley was a true icon in her own right, being born in the "roaring twenties", living through the "Great Depression", and WWII. She helped build airplanes for the war effort. A true-life "Rosy the Riveter"! She married Corky just after the war and raised three children, all while working full-time for the Boeing Aircraft Company. She endured the tough times, embraced life and the good times, always with a smile and a positive attitude. She had a tremendous zest for life, loving music and dance. She will be missed by all and will be forever in our hearts and minds. May God Bless. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



