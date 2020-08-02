Shirley Mae (Fauver) Wetzel passed away peacefully at Marysville, Washington, having lived a full life of 93 years.

Shirley lived her childhood years in Skykomish, WA with her parents, Lee and Marion Fauver. She moved to Marysville, graduating - Marysville High School - class of 1945.

Shirley was preceded in death by loving husband, Bob Wetzel. She leaves 3 daughters: Linda Anderson, husband Roger, Cheryl Wetzel, Brenda Ross, husband Don, 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Shirley loved the outdoors: clamming, crabbing at Camano Island, gardening, knitting and traveling.

Her family will remember her as a kind soul, and she will be truly missed. A small private family graveside service will be held in accordance with Washington State Guidelines.

August 15, 1926 - July 26, 2020