September 29, 1921 - April 13, 2020





September 29, 1921 - April 13, 2020 Signe M. Richter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 98 while living at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, WA. She was born in Makoti, ND September 29, 1921 and graduated from Makoti High School. Sig worked at a grocery store to save enough money to attend Beauty School in Minot, ND. In 1942, she and a friend purchased train tickets to Spokane, WA and out West she came where her brother was living. She opened her first beauty shop by Manito Park in Spokane and then worked at Mary Flemings Salon for many years before moving to Mountlake Terrace, WA. Sig was briefly married to Mike Harsch and had two daughters, Gayle and Karen. In 1958, she married Hugh Richter who had two children, Steve and Janine. Two families of three now became a family of six. The family moved to Mountlake Terrace in 1960. Sig worked for Plaza Hairstyling for over 25 years and eventually purchased the business and ran it until she retired in 1984. Sig was an active member of 40 & 8, Edmonds Yacht Club and Ladies' Golf Clubs. Other than jumping from a plane, she checked off all the items on her bucket list: learning to swim and waterski, taking a hot air balloon ride, taking worldwide cruises, vacationing in Hawaii, hitting a hole-in-one golfing, boating and camping at Priest Lake, and boating in the San Juan islands in their boat (the SIG R). Sig also completed the Bloomsday race in Spokane and kissed a llama. Sig started the "Happy Hour" meetings at Colonial Vista. She was always very interested in her grandkids' and great-grandkids' activities. She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Weythman, Janine Richter (husband Tony), Victoria Richter (wife of Steve), and Carol Richter; son-in-law, Marc (Karen's husband); grandchildren, Jamie Ackerman (husband Tadd), Jody Velasco (husband Francisco), Brett Barrett (wife Janelle), Nathan and Rachael Grabowski, Whitney Tjoelker, and Courtney Paton; grea-t grandchildren, Madison Weythman, Makena, Gavin and Mya Ackerman, Payton Michelsen, and Ashley, Alyson and Scotty Barrett. Sig was preceded in death by husband, Ric (1984); daughter, Karen Grabowski (2009); son, Steve Richter (2016); and son-in-law, James Weythman (2020). To leave a memory or condolence for Signe, please visit: HeritageMemorial Chapel.com Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

