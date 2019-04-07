Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Silvia L. Bauman. View Sign

Silvia Lorena Bauman Silvia Bauman, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the young age of 50. Silvia was born April 8, 1968 in San Jose, Costa Rica to Jorge Renato Rodriguez and Vilma Maria Morales Matamoros. She received a bachelor degree in engineering from the University of Costa Rica in 1987. Silvia helped with many charities, but her passion was Christmas House, an organization that provides Christmas gifts to low-income families in Snohomish County. She served on the board of directors for many years. She worked for the Snohomish School District as an interpreter. Silvia was married to Greg Bauman March 28, 1993, and together they raised two sons, Seth and Max. Silvia was a passionate hockey fan and loved her Silvertips. She also loved to ski. Even when her legs failed her, she enjoyed the slopes on a sitski. She also loved the beaches in Costa Rica. Silvia was preceded in death by her father, Renato. She is survived by her mother, Vilma; husband, Greg; children, Seth and Max; and her two sisters, Vilma and Olga. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Schaefer-Shipman funeral home, 804 State Street, Marysvillle, WA 98270. In lieu of flowers, please donate to our team: WeRide4Silvia - Obliteride - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research.





Silvia Lorena Bauman Silvia Bauman, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the young age of 50. Silvia was born April 8, 1968 in San Jose, Costa Rica to Jorge Renato Rodriguez and Vilma Maria Morales Matamoros. She received a bachelor degree in engineering from the University of Costa Rica in 1987. Silvia helped with many charities, but her passion was Christmas House, an organization that provides Christmas gifts to low-income families in Snohomish County. She served on the board of directors for many years. She worked for the Snohomish School District as an interpreter. Silvia was married to Greg Bauman March 28, 1993, and together they raised two sons, Seth and Max. Silvia was a passionate hockey fan and loved her Silvertips. She also loved to ski. Even when her legs failed her, she enjoyed the slopes on a sitski. She also loved the beaches in Costa Rica. Silvia was preceded in death by her father, Renato. She is survived by her mother, Vilma; husband, Greg; children, Seth and Max; and her two sisters, Vilma and Olga. She also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Schaefer-Shipman funeral home, 804 State Street, Marysvillle, WA 98270. In lieu of flowers, please donate to our team: WeRide4Silvia - Obliteride - Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research. Funeral Home Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home

804 State Ave

Marysville , WA 98270-4237

(360) 659-3711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close