Sofia Lilikas Kaneris

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Giorgio's Pizza
Obituary
It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sofia Lilikas Kaneris. Sofia was a great aunt, sister and sister-in-law. Her love and care for others, and her ability to connect so deeply made her truly spectacular. Her energy infectious, personality larger than life, and she always could light up a room. Sofia was a great mentor and friend to many, including her staff and customers at Giorgio's Pizza. May she rest in peace. All are welcome to attend her life celebration this Sunday, January 26, 2020 12-6pm at Giorgio's Pizza.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 24, 2020
