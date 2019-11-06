April 25, 1987 - October 30, 2019 Sophia S. Henry, 32, passed away October 30, 2019 in Lummi, WA. Sophia was a former Sedro-Woolley, WA resident and an enrolled Tulalip Tribal member. She was born April 25, 1987 in Bellingham, WA to Randall Henry and Loralei Boome. She enjoyed crocheting, beading, listening to music and spending time with her nieces. Sophia touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed in various communities including: Lummi, Upper Skagit and Tulalip. Sophia will be remembered for her beautiful smile and caring heart. She is survived by her three beautiful children, Joshua Wilbur Henry, Loralei Henry and Lawrence Henry; her sister, Mary Henry; and nieces, Raven Revey and Aiyana Gorham; her grandmother, Ruby Boome; and her good friend, Barry Wilson; as well as aunts, uncles and adopted family. Sophia is preceded in death by her mother, Loralei Boome; father, Randall Henry; nephew, Johnny Revey Jr.; fiancé, Joshua Wilbur; grandfather, John Henry I; grandmother, Barbara Henry; and grandfather, Lawrence Boome Jr. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at the Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 6, 2019