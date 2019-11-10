Nov. 28, 1927 - Nov. 5, 2019 Sister Constance (Connie) Krieger, CSJP, a Sister of St. Joseph of Peace, died on November 5, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. She was born on November 28, 1927 in Olympia, WA, the daughter of G. Edward and Eleanor Krieger. Her love and caring ways were reflected in her many ministries, including teaching and healthcare. Her family, friends and Sisters will remember Connie as a woman of prayer, hospitality, compassion and peace who has blessed their lives. A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. BOTH will be held at St. Mary-on-the-Lake 1663 Killarney Way Bellevue, WA 98009 Interment, Holyrood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund P.O. Box 248 Bellevue, WA 98009 Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 10, 2019