July 18, 1934 - October 19, 2006 When I get where I'm going On the far side of the sky The first thing that I'm gonna do Is spread my wings and fly I'm gonna land beside a lion And run my fingers through his mane Or I might find out what it's like To ride a drop of rain When I get where I'm going There'll be only happy tears I will shed the sins and struggles I have carried all these years And I'll leave my heart wide open I will love and have no fear Yeah, when I get where I'm going Don't cry for me down here I'm gonna walk with my daddy And he'll match me step for step And I'll tell him how I missed him Every minute since he left And then I'll hug his neck So much pain and so much darkness In this world we stumble through All these questions I can't answer So much work to do But when I get where I'm going And I see my Maker's face I'll stand forever in the light Of His amazing grace. When I get where I'm going There'll be only happy tears Hallelujah Written by George Teren, Rivers Rutherford, sung by Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 19, 2019

