I miss you every day Dad. I love you.

Love,

Jill

I have heard of a land,

On the far away strand,

'Tis a beautiful home of the soul.

Built by Jesus on high,

Where we never shall die,

'Tis a land where we never grow old.

In that beautiful home,

Where we'll never more roam,

We shall meet in the sweet by and by.

Happy praise to the King, through eternity sing,

'Tis a land where we never grow old.

When our work here is done,

And the life crown is won,

And our troubles and trials are over,

All our sorrow will end,

All our voices will blend,

With the loved ones who've gone on before.

By Dan Lavery

Stan Schwartz In Loving Memory