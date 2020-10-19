1/
Stan Schwartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

I miss you every day Dad. I love you.

Love,

Jill

I have heard of a land,
On the far away strand,
'Tis a beautiful home of the soul.
Built by Jesus on high,
Where we never shall die,
'Tis a land where we never grow old.

In that beautiful home,
Where we'll never more roam,
We shall meet in the sweet by and by.
Happy praise to the King, through eternity sing,
'Tis a land where we never grow old.

When our work here is done,
And the life crown is won,
And our troubles and trials are over,
All our sorrow will end,
All our voices will blend,
With the loved ones who've gone on before.

By Dan Lavery

Stan Schwartz In Loving Memory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved