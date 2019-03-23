May 15, 1917 - March 15, 2019 Stanley Ewald Beckman, 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Stan was born to Ewald and Emma Beckman in Sherburn, MN on May 15, 1917. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aina Lillian Beckman. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning with a viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home (located on the grounds of Cedar Park Church), 16300 112th Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Cedar Park Church at 16300 112th Ave. NE, Bothell, WA 98011 or Northwest University at P.O. Box 579 Kirkland, WA 98083.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 23, 2019