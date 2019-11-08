Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Gale Jones Sr.. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Funeral service 5:30 PM Tulalip Resort's Orca Ballroom Funeral service 10:00 AM Tulalip Resort's Orca Ballroom Send Flowers Obituary

Chief "SCHO-HALLEM" July 10, 1926 - November 5, 2019 Stan Jones Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home on the Tulalip Reservation. He continued on his journey with his loving family by his side. Born on July 10, 1926 in Monroe, WA to George Culver Jones and Juanita Jones (Giddings), Stan moved back permanently to his ancestral homelands at 3-years-old, shortly after his mother passed away. His father remarried and Stan's childhood home blossomed to include 17 siblings. Like many Native households of the time, they grew up poor, often not having running water or electricity, but through the struggles Stan and his family persevered. At just 17-years-old, he dedicated himself to a cause much larger than himself and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served two years in Platoon 770 and saw action along the frontlines of World War II. Stan often recalled his time in the tank battalion occupying Nagasaki, Japan immediately after the Atomic Bomb was dropped. After being honorably discharged from the military in August 1946, he met his soul mate, JoAnn Barrie. In 1950, the pair eloped in a private ceremony in Tacoma, WA and have been happily married for 69 years. They have five children: Jeanne McClain, Stanley "Sonny" Jones Jr. (deceased), Gayle Jones, Teri (Billy) Gobin and Randy Jones. Scho-Hallem's family tree grew to include 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many more great-great-grandchildren. A lifetime of dedication and commitment to his tribe and community, Stan served as the longest running Tulalip Tribes board member in history. He joined the Tulalip Board in 1966, serving 44 consecutive years to the greater interest of his people. For more than half of that time, 26 years to be exact, Scho-Hallem served as Chairman. His wisdom, integrity, passion and sincere caring for the future of his people and Tribe resulted in his being voted into office for a remarkable 15 terms. Some of his accomplishments include: working on the Boldt Decision, which awarded Washington State tribes half of the state's salmon catch. He was appointed the first Chairman of a National Task Force on Indian Gaming, and was instrumental in the negotiation of the first Tribal-State casino compact. Prior to being elected to the Board, Stan worked in logging, commercial fishing, fuel delivery, and as an electrician. He retired from the Board of Directors after 44 years, serving his last day in office on April 3, 2010. Only days later, on April 7 in San Diego, Stan was honored with the prestigious "Chairman's Lifetime Achievement Award" at the National Indian Gaming Association's annual convention. Over his lengthy career he remained committed to seeing Tulalip thrive, while receiving many awards for his innovative leadership. Forever a leader, Scho-Hallem's family said in his final moments he was still concerned with the well-being of the Tribe and was at peace knowing his Tulalip people are "staying the course". Stan is preceded in death by his parents, George and Juanita Jones; son, Stan "Sonny" Jones Jr.; siblings: Jack Jones, Gloria St. Germaine, George Jones Jr., LaVerne Jones, Caroline "Uppy" Thornberry, Alpheus "Gunny" Jones, Lynn "Stomper" Jones, William Jones, and Chuckie Jones. He is survived by his siblings: Virginia Carpenter, Dawn Simpson, Joy Lacy, Dale (Barb) Jones, Marvin Jones, Richard (Toby) Jones, and Delmer Jones; grandchildren: Mike, Shawn, Kenny, Laurie, Michelle, Stanley "Skipper" (Krystle), McKenna, Auri, Kingson, Tyee, Teresa (Jeff), Mika, Jordan, Tashena, Faith, Bow, Ryan, Mario, Nina, Teonie, Colten, Leora, Lyndsey, Kayla, and Nate; four dedicated caregivers: Dee, Maria, granddaughter, Tashena and niece, Rossane; and his always faithful canine companion, Champ. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members and a tribal community that he loved so dearly. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. and continuing on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (both services located inside the Tulalip Resort's Orca Ballroom). Burial at Mission Beach Cemetery with a dinner to follow at the Tulalip Youth Center's gym.





Chief "SCHO-HALLEM" July 10, 1926 - November 5, 2019 Stan Jones Sr., 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the comfort of his home on the Tulalip Reservation. He continued on his journey with his loving family by his side. Born on July 10, 1926 in Monroe, WA to George Culver Jones and Juanita Jones (Giddings), Stan moved back permanently to his ancestral homelands at 3-years-old, shortly after his mother passed away. His father remarried and Stan's childhood home blossomed to include 17 siblings. Like many Native households of the time, they grew up poor, often not having running water or electricity, but through the struggles Stan and his family persevered. At just 17-years-old, he dedicated himself to a cause much larger than himself and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served two years in Platoon 770 and saw action along the frontlines of World War II. Stan often recalled his time in the tank battalion occupying Nagasaki, Japan immediately after the Atomic Bomb was dropped. After being honorably discharged from the military in August 1946, he met his soul mate, JoAnn Barrie. In 1950, the pair eloped in a private ceremony in Tacoma, WA and have been happily married for 69 years. They have five children: Jeanne McClain, Stanley "Sonny" Jones Jr. (deceased), Gayle Jones, Teri (Billy) Gobin and Randy Jones. Scho-Hallem's family tree grew to include 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many more great-great-grandchildren. A lifetime of dedication and commitment to his tribe and community, Stan served as the longest running Tulalip Tribes board member in history. He joined the Tulalip Board in 1966, serving 44 consecutive years to the greater interest of his people. For more than half of that time, 26 years to be exact, Scho-Hallem served as Chairman. His wisdom, integrity, passion and sincere caring for the future of his people and Tribe resulted in his being voted into office for a remarkable 15 terms. Some of his accomplishments include: working on the Boldt Decision, which awarded Washington State tribes half of the state's salmon catch. He was appointed the first Chairman of a National Task Force on Indian Gaming, and was instrumental in the negotiation of the first Tribal-State casino compact. Prior to being elected to the Board, Stan worked in logging, commercial fishing, fuel delivery, and as an electrician. He retired from the Board of Directors after 44 years, serving his last day in office on April 3, 2010. Only days later, on April 7 in San Diego, Stan was honored with the prestigious "Chairman's Lifetime Achievement Award" at the National Indian Gaming Association's annual convention. Over his lengthy career he remained committed to seeing Tulalip thrive, while receiving many awards for his innovative leadership. Forever a leader, Scho-Hallem's family said in his final moments he was still concerned with the well-being of the Tribe and was at peace knowing his Tulalip people are "staying the course". Stan is preceded in death by his parents, George and Juanita Jones; son, Stan "Sonny" Jones Jr.; siblings: Jack Jones, Gloria St. Germaine, George Jones Jr., LaVerne Jones, Caroline "Uppy" Thornberry, Alpheus "Gunny" Jones, Lynn "Stomper" Jones, William Jones, and Chuckie Jones. He is survived by his siblings: Virginia Carpenter, Dawn Simpson, Joy Lacy, Dale (Barb) Jones, Marvin Jones, Richard (Toby) Jones, and Delmer Jones; grandchildren: Mike, Shawn, Kenny, Laurie, Michelle, Stanley "Skipper" (Krystle), McKenna, Auri, Kingson, Tyee, Teresa (Jeff), Mika, Jordan, Tashena, Faith, Bow, Ryan, Mario, Nina, Teonie, Colten, Leora, Lyndsey, Kayla, and Nate; four dedicated caregivers: Dee, Maria, granddaughter, Tashena and niece, Rossane; and his always faithful canine companion, Champ. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members and a tribal community that he loved so dearly. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. and continuing on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (both services located inside the Tulalip Resort's Orca Ballroom). Burial at Mission Beach Cemetery with a dinner to follow at the Tulalip Youth Center's gym. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close