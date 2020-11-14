Stella M. (Barzda) Farrington passed away at home on November 1, 2020, at the age of 99. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and lived most of her life in Alliance, Ohio, where she graduated from Alliance High School, married and raised her family. In her senior years, she moved to Washington State to live with her daughter. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. Farrington in 1977. She also had 2 brothers who preceded her in death, John Barzda and Bruno Barzda. Her parents, John and Kamilia Barzda, immigrated from Lithuania and passed away soon after she married. She has a son and spouse, Leonard A. (Gloria) Farrington; daughter, Linda S. Farrington; and raised her nieces, Kathy (Barzda) Hahn and Sandra (Barzda) DeLong after losing their parents. She also has 4 grandchildren, Scott Farrington, Kimberly Davis, Heather Farrington, and Elizabeth Farrington; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. An online zoom memorial is planned for November 21, 2020, at 1:00pm. Friends and family may sign the guestbook at www.asacredmoment.com
. September 10, 1921 - November 1, 2020