Stella Lorraine Shary Jones Stella Lorraine Shary Jones was born at home on November 13, 1925 to Benjamin and Harriet Shary, and died November 20, 2019. She was the middle sister - Evelyn was older and Edith was the baby. Stella appreciated that Evelyn, being eight years older, took responsibility for raising her, and credits her for teaching her the positive traits and views on life and the world that Stella maintained for her entire lifetime. Stella attended Longfellow Elementary School, South Junior High School, and graduated from Everett High School in 1944. She obtained her Associates Degree in Arts and Sciences on June 1947. During World War II she worked for a subsidiary of Lockheed for two years building fighter planes in California, and returned to Everett after the war where she received her diploma upon graduating from The General Hospital School of Nursing on March 1949. After graduating she worked for Dr. Drumheller and Dr. Critchfield at the Everett Clinic until the children were born. She returned to nursing when the kids were older, as the first nurse for the Head Start Program in Snohomish County for seven years (children being her first love) then long term senior care (seniors being her second love) for twenty years. She retired at age 70 at which time she took up yoga again, and spent precious time with her children and four grandchildren. Stella met Maurice B. Jones while attending Everett Junior College when it was in the old Lincoln School in Everett. Maury had been a medic for the army, and attended Washington State University in Pullman, where he obtained his pharmaceutical degree. They were married on July 29, 1950 and had three children, Maureen, Steven and Cynthia. During their many years together, Stella and Maury enjoyed being longtime members of the Mountaineers Club together, while Maury dedicated many hours to the Kiwanis, and Stella enjoyed being a member of the Pilchuck Audubon Society, and in a Study Club for many, many years. Maury passed away on April 2, 2004. Stella lived independently in her home on her own until 94 years old. She is survived by her three children: Maureen Welly (Jerry), Cindy Christopher (Bill), and Steve Jones (Kris); four grandchildren: Adam Welly (Allison), Claire Stiger (Andrew), Nathan and Anna Christopher. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Owen, Reece, and Sam. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Unity Center for Positive Living, 3231 Colby Ave, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a



