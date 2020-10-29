Stephanie Payne Geckle, 43, of Everett, WA, passed away on October 11, 2020 after a long illness with brain cancer. She was born on April 17, 1977 in Shreveport, LA, to parents William Gregory Payne and Marilyn Dover Payne. She married on February 22, 2003 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and was the mother of four children.

Stephanie was a student at the University of Washington pursuing studies in Early Childhood education and was an active volunteer at Seattle Hill Elementary School. Until her illness, she belonged to the Society for Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI). Stephanie lived in Shreveport, LA until moving to Coral Springs, FL where she attended Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and Broward College. She and her family moved to Little Rock, AR where she created a daily Little Rock photo blog before moving to Everett.

She is survived by husband Jon and children Thomas, 16, William, 15, Emily, 13, and Jonathan (Jack), 11. She is also survived by mother Marilyn Dover Newman and brother Michael Newman, as well as, by parents-in-law Steven and Carole Geckle, brother-in-law Greg Geckle, aunt Martha Dover and husband John, uncle Mark Dover, and cousins Julia and Madeline.



Services for Stephanie were on October 17, 2020 at Unity Church in Lynnwood and she was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Snohomish.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Washington's Alvord Brain Tumor Center and Providence Hospital's Hospice Care Department. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.

