Stephanie-Loving wife of Larry, supportive mother of Randina, Brett and daughter-in-law Kelly, and EXTREMELY proud grandmother of Taryn-was taken from us too soon on Saturday, June 27th. Stephanie's battle with cancer was a short chapter in the book of her life that is full of great memories, fun stories, and lots of love. Stephanie is preceded by her parents Roy and Viola, her sister Gloria, and her daughter Randina. Stephanie is survived by her husband Larry, brother Curt, son Brett, daughter-in-law Kelly and granddaughter Taryn. A celebration of Stephanie's life will be held later in the summer. To remember Stephanie, join us in helping further the research for a cure by donating to www.ocrahope.org
February 2, 1945 - June 27, 2020