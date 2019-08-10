Stephen L. Beard June 1949 - July 2019 Stephen Beard aka "Spook" passed away unexpectedly at home July 31, 2019. Leaving behind his wife of 36 years, Cherry, son Arthur (Jo Ann); grandchildren, Breanna, Lynnae and Brandon of Eagle River, Alaska. He served in the US Air Force for 23 Years in the Avionics field. After his retirement he worked for Physio Control as a test engineer until his retirement in 2016. Stephen enjoined a variety of activities such as bowling, woodworking, and riding his believed Honda Goldwing with the Knights Pallidun, a wonderful organization of past and current members of Law Enforcement and the Military Services. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m at the Tahoma National Cemetery followed by a Celebration of life at the Meridian Grange Hall, 15422 SE 272 St., Kent, Washington. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you support .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 10, 2019