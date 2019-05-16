Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Campbell. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen "Steve" Campbell Steve Campbell passed away on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. He was born on December 5, 1962 to loving parents, Leon Campbell and Judy Kemmer (Dale). Steve was a Snohomish County resident his entire life. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his best friend, his wife, Stacy, and his greatest treasures, his children, Andrew and Jenna; brother, Dan Campbell (Lisa), and sister, Tammy Haubrich (Joe); mother-in-law, Loleta Koplitz and brother-in-law, Mike Koplitz (Erin); nephews, Peter, Jacob (Katie), Bradley and Nathan and nieces, Rachel and Michelle; and many, many friends whom he considered family. Steve was a "sales guy" his entire career. He sold everything from cowboy hats and boots to million dollar properties. Selling was in his blood. But most important to him, were the relationships he created. He made friends everywhere. A trip to the store always ended with him making a new friend. Steve loved all genres of music and was a music encyclopedia. He knew every artist, the lyrics and the story behind the songs. Steve cherished time at the family property on the Chiwawa River. He loved to "tinker" in the garage and loved the great outdoors. He reminisced often about hunting trips with his dad and brother. Many stories were born from hunting and fishing trips with his buddies, which usually just meant that they had a great time. A Celebration of Steve will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Craven Farm, 13817 Shorts School Rd, Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Marysville Food Bank.





