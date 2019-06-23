Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Donald Thoreson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Thoreson Stephen Donald Thoreson (66) passed away on June 9, 2019 in Seattle after a serious illness. He was a proud graduate of Washington State University and had close relationships with his many WSU and childhood friends. He dearly loved fishing, camping and golfing with family and friends. Other hobbies were gardening and building intricate model wooden boats. He was admired as a true professional in Construction Management. Steve was a treasured member of a large family; the favorite "Uncle Steve" to his amazing nieces and nephews. He is survived by his beloved wife, Candy McCarroll-Thoreson; father, Vern Thoreson (Mary); sister, Sue Thoreson Carmody (Jeff); Erin Quigley (Andrew); Tara Nelson Sommerville (David); Sean (Christie) and Kevin (Suzanne) Quigley. Steve was predeceased by mother, Mary Jane Farrell; and brother, Bryan. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Innis Arden Clubhouse, 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA. Feel free to wear WSU or your favorite team colors. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to:

