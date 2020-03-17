Stephen Thomas Fournier Dec. 14, 1955 - Mar. 13, 2020 Stephen Thomas Fournier was born December 14, 1955 in Hailey, ID. He passed away at home in Marysville, WA on Friday March 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Alicea; his son, Cori; and daughter, Lori-Ann and their spouses; and eight grandchildren. Also survived by his brother and sister, Bill and Devi and their spouses and children. His is also survived by his beloved stepmother, Dixie. Stephen was preceded in death by mother, Delores Skinner and father, Edwin Fournier; and brother, Michael Fournier. Stephen was loved and loved deeply, and he will be missed greatly. A private service will be held on Friday.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2020