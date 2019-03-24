October 24, 1987-March 13, 2019 Stephen Henman died of complications on March 13, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1987. He died visiting family in Alaska. He lived in Lynnwood, WA for seven years. Survived by his sisters, Sabrina Nicholas Anna Cook and Kara Cook; brother-in-law, Robert Nicholas II; mother, Stephanie Henman; and stepfather, Anthony Cook; 10 nephews and nieces A gathering will be held for Stephen in the summer.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019