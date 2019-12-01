Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. Fry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen John Fry of Edmonds, Washington died Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was 64 years old. Steve was born was on May 3, 1955 in Seattle, Washington, the son of Donald and Victoria Fry. He graduated from Tyee High School in 1973. He then attended the University of Washington, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology in 1977. He had a passion for the environment and mountains which led to his career as an Inspector for the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency for 35 years. Steve married Karen Hudak on September 6, 1980 in Edmonds. They had three children: Eric, Stephanie and John. Steve was a devoted father who always placed top priority on his family. Steve loved the outdoors, hiking, and had a passion for collecting data on mountains and weather. He was well known for publishing articles on mountain heights, volume and statistics. He also enjoyed photography, dancing, and music. Steve is remembered by his family and friends for his happy personality and strong desire for peace within his family and for the world. He could find joy in almost any situation and was loving and caring to all. Steve is survived by his mother, Victoria; wife, Karen; children, Eric (Lani), Stephanie Brown (Garrett) and John; brother, Mark (Cynthia), sister, Julie Blue (Willie) and brother, David (Jamie). He was proceeded in death by his father Donald. A funeral mass for Steve will be held on December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Parish, Edmonds. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Edmonds Food Bank or Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019

