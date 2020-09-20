Joel was born in Everett Wa. He was preceded in death by his biological father Stephen Holcomb. Joel loved music, traveling, fishing, reading, football and the outdoors. He is survived by his parents John and Chris Cowan Thomas, siblings Marina, John and Anni. Grandparents Joel & Debbie Cowan & Eunice Thomas. Aunts & Uncles Woody & Kim Woodbury, Cathy Cowan Brewer and Daniel Cowan, cousin Andrew & Destinee Woodbury and Godson Kaden & numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial is being planned when family & friends can gather safely and will be announced at a later date.

March 31, 1979 - August 8, 2020