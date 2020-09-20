1/1
Stephen Joel Cowan
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joel was born in Everett Wa. He was preceded in death by his biological father Stephen Holcomb. Joel loved music, traveling, fishing, reading, football and the outdoors. He is survived by his parents John and Chris Cowan Thomas, siblings Marina, John and Anni. Grandparents Joel & Debbie Cowan & Eunice Thomas. Aunts & Uncles Woody & Kim Woodbury, Cathy Cowan Brewer and Daniel Cowan, cousin Andrew & Destinee Woodbury and Godson Kaden & numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial is being planned when family & friends can gather safely and will be announced at a later date.

March 31, 1979 - August 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved