Stephen Keil Nelson, 75, of Mill Creek, WA, died on May 19, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Steve was born on April 12, 1945 in Tacoma, WA. He was a Navy medic, a commercial fisherman, and a realtor in Mill Creek until 2012 when he retired to Arizona. He was a man who liked his steaks rare, his coffee black, and had an opinion about everything! His sense of humor was legendary and made him endearing to so many friends. Steve was an avid golfer, tennis player, and a card shark. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons Erik and Jared; four grandchildren; and countless friends and family. He will be terribly missed. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Everett, WA on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Covid crisis permitting. If you wish to send condolences to the family, please email SteveNelsonMemorial @gmail.com