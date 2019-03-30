Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Leroy Nelson. View Sign





Stephen (Steve) Leroy Nelson June 25, 1949-March 11, 2019 Steve passed away on March 11, 2019 at his home in Arlington, WA. He was 69 years old. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1967 and went to Everett Community College. He was drafted into the army and was stationed in Vietnam Nam. Steve was the first born son of Ralph and Alice (Chamness) Nelson and brother to Kenneth (Ken) and Leslie (Les) Nelson. He worked for and retired from Bayliner in Arlington, WA where he built boats. Steve enjoyed golfing, fishing, (especially fly fishing) and tying his own flys. He also liked watching the Seahawks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Alice and his great-nephew Travin Nelson-Phongphiou-Castillo. Steve is survived by both brothers and their families, numerous cousins, and his Uncle Jim Chamness. Steve was a quiet, caring man. He donated to just about any charity that contacted him. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and will be terribly missed by all that knew him. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 30, 2019

