Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Stephen Lynn Crossman May 4, 1949 - June 30, 2016 You were an Extraordinary Man and a Dream Husband. A real shining star and the best thing that ever happened to me. You will always be loved, You will always be missed. Always on my mind. Always in my prayers and as it goes: I loved you then I love you still I always have I always will. Carolyn Ann Crossman

In Loving Memory Stephen Lynn Crossman May 4, 1949 - June 30, 2016 You were an Extraordinary Man and a Dream Husband. A real shining star and the best thing that ever happened to me. You will always be loved, You will always be missed. Always on my mind. Always in my prayers and as it goes: I loved you then I love you still I always have I always will. Carolyn Ann Crossman Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close