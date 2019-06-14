In Loving Memory Stephen Lynn Crossman May 4, 1949 - June 30, 2016 Our Days of Summer 30 Years with you somehow now seem not nearly enough. But three years without you has been quite tough. You were "The Love of My Life" so very true and the same was said about me by you. I think of you all day long, as you once said to me. We must have been a pair that was certainly meant to be. Our meeting that Spring night was so so right. Loving You Forever and Always. Everyday my eyes have tears As I Miss Our Sweetest Years. Carolyn Ann Crossman
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 14, 2019