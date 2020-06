Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Our Son Steve Manoske Happy Birthday to our Beloved Son, Brother, and Uncle Today and every day, you are forever loved and remembered by all the family. We hold you close within our hearts, as we send our birthday wishes and love to you in heaven. All our love forever, Mom, Joe, Greg, Karen, and kids xoxox



