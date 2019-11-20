Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Steve Marlo passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family. He was 92 years old and he died, like he lived, putting up a good fight. Steve was born in San Francisco to Minnie and Manus Miller in 1927. He and his brother, Manny, spent time in an orphanage during the Great Depression. He joined the Air Corps out of high school and then decided to follow his dream of becoming an actor. He moved to New York City for ten years and drove a taxi while auditioning for acting jobs. His raw talent gave him the chance to perform on Broadway four times including a play called "Picnic" with a young Paul Newman. He then made his way out to Hollywood where he was accepted to the Actor's Studio, studying under Lee Strasberg and eventually became a voting member of the Academy. He starred in movies and television shows such as Star Trek, The Rifleman, Terror in the Wax Museum, Stakeout on Dope Street, and The Young Captives. He spent 50 years in film and the theater and worked with many of the greats including: Marlon Brando, Steve McQueen, Karl Malden, and Paul Newman to name a few. Not only was he a successful, working actor but was a proud civil rights activist. He marched with Martin Luther King Jr. from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 to fight for equal rights. He was very passionate about social justice and politics and he fought hard for what he believed in. He never shied away from speaking his opinions and you never had to wonder what he was thinking. He loved classical music, going out to eat, attending the theater and symphony, watching Turner Classic Movies, and enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut with his Haggen Family. Up until the last year of his life, you could still find him dancing to 70's disco music at the Tulalip Casino or performing his favorite song "Mac the Knife" to a captive audience. By far, his greatest achievement was that of becoming a husband and father to two daughters. He loved his family more than anything and he dedicated his life to making theirs better by providing much love and laughs throughout the years. Steve inspired everyone with his enthusiasm for life and most days he was unstoppable. He always did things his way and refused to live in quiet desperation. He will be terribly missed but never forgotten. He is survived by his two daughters, Kelly and Megan, his sons-in-law, Per and Russell; the love of his life, Cindy; two grandsons, Sam and Gus; his brother, Manny, and his niece and nephew, Gary and Sissy. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 20, 2019

