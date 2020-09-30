Steve Neighbors passed away peacefully after a brief and sudden illness on September 25, 2020. While on a boating trip with family to celebrate his 70th birthday, he developed a viral brain infection and succumbed to the illness at Island Hospital in Anacortes, WA.



Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty; son Andrew (Carrie) Neighbors and daughters Jenifer (Greg) Lambert and Melissa (Joey) O'Toole and his sister, Debbie (Val) Carey. He also leaves behind grandchildren: Kaitlyn Wilcox, Steven Neighbors, Mollie and Hallie O'Toole, Penelope and Lincoln Neighbors and great grandchildren Charlie and Elizabeth Wilcox.



Steve was born September 14, 1950, in Everett, Washington to John and Delores Neighbors. He grew up and raised his family in Lake Stevens, WA and built a business in the local area. His life was defined by his priorities of faith, family and freedom.



While he was proud of the many roles he was able to fill in his life including Vietnam era veteran, business leader, and community volunteer, the "job titles" that brought him the most joy were Husband, Dad and Papa. He was highly involved and influential in the lives of his kids and grandkids and as his eldest granddaughter said, "He was goofy & silly yet also tough when he needed to be."



He was quick with a joke, turned strangers into friends and made every situation more fun. At the same time, he was fiercely committed to his faith, held strong to his principles and it was his greatest hope that his life would be used to bring others to a personal relationship and saving faith in Jesus Christ.



Steve's career took many twists and turns but through it all was defined by hard-work and a deep sense of responsibility. After graduating from Lake Stevens High School in 1968, he was drafted into the military and served in the Air Force including a one-year deployment to U-Tapao Royal Thai Air Base in Thailand to support the Vietnam War effort. He was honorably discharged in 1973. After his military service, he attended Everett Community College's Nursing program where he earned two Associates degrees.



After graduating from Nursing School, Steve was recruited by Bayliner Boat Company in Arlington, WA and developed the company's first safety and occupational health program before going on to a career in sales in the safety supply industry.



Steve and Betty founded TERRA Staffing Group in 1983 which, under his leadership as CEO, earned numerous distinctions including "Family Business of the Year" and multiple times recognized as one of Washington State's "Best Companies to Work For." He retired as CEO in 2010 and remained active as an advisor and member of the company's board. He was proud of the company's success and respected reputation in the industry but what made him most happy was hearing about the success stories the company was able to help create for clients, job seekers and-most importantly-the staff members across the company.



Steve was active in his community and deeply committed to causes that supported free enterprise and worker freedom. He served as a volunteer leader with the Everett Chamber of Commerce, the Association for Washington Business and was a founding member of the Private Enterprise Coalition. He was instrumental in the effort to open Everett's Paine Field to commercial air service. Steve was Chairman of the Snohomish County Republican Party and served as Chairman of the Board of the Freedom Foundation. Steve was also named a "Small Business Champion" by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and a long-time member of NFIB's Washington State Leadership Council.



Steve loved church life and served others as an act of worship. He was well known in his church as a greeter who made sure all who walked through the door felt welcomed, especially kids. He would get down on his knee to greet children at eye level and he loved the times he volunteered at Vacation Bible School. He loved God's Word and studied his Bible faithfully and lead Men's Bible Study and Community Group.



Since retiring, Steve and Betty have enjoyed world travel and spending winters at their home in Mesa, AZ. One of his favorite trips was the Alaska cruise he took with his entire family last year to celebrate his and Betty's 50th wedding anniversary. Steve had recently taken up Jeeping and was documenting his off-road adventures in Arizona and in the mountains of Washington. In the past year he moved his primary residence to Chattaroy, WA where he shared a home with his daughter, Melissa, and her family.



A private graveside service was held on September 30th at Floral Hills in Lynnwood.

He has shown you, O man, what is good

And what the LORD requires of you

But to do justly,

To love mercy,

And to walk humbly with your God.

~ Micah 6:8

To share memories of Steve, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com

