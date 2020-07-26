Steven Richard Renken, 52 of Snohomish Washington, passed away to be with our Lord 07/20/20 at the Providence Hospital Hospice Unit in Everett. He was born to Dick and Cheryl Renken, 01/10/68 in Everett Washington, and baptized at Woodside New life Assembly of God in Marysville, WA.

Steve is a 1986 graduate of Snohomish High School. He participated in many sports including; football (#25), baseball, track, and wrestling. He was an active member in 4-H with his horses and participated in many horse filled functions with his sister and family. He worked for Boeing in Everett for many years.

He had a great passion for the outdoors; fishing, hiking, camping, and swimming. Some of his fondest memories were of playing CO-Ed baseball with his friends and attending outside concerts at the Gorge. He was always the "muscle" behind his paralyzed father, moving dad from wheelchair to boat or Disney rides, as his strength was spectacular.

Steve showed enormous courage battling Huntington's Chorea since the age of 35. He attended meetings with his sister and other's afflicted with the disease. He travelled to Canada to participate in clinical trials with desire to further research to find a cure and give comfort for those affected.

Stevie is remembered as, "a good man with a big heart." He had a unique quality that brightened the lives of others. He always had a smile on his face, with a twinkle in his eyes.

He leaves his son, Levi Renken-Petersen, sister, Shelly Renken-Kessler (married to Bill Kessler), nieces Kourtnie, Tayler and Skylyn and nephews Zachery and Mikhail. His close friends, including; Harry, Billy, Chad, Kevin, Renee, Marc and Matt, and so many others its hard to list! He is predeceased in death by parents; Dick and Cheryl, and grandparents; Micky Fowler, Stephen Klinker, Bill and Katarina Renken.

Stevie is gloriously free, walking and running with the Lord in Heaven, and fishing with Mom and Dad. He was dedicated to his family and friends. Though he will be greatly missed by his sister, and all who loved him, he will rest high on that mountain, for his work on earth is done.

Service information to follow.

If you would like to assist the family with unexpected funeral costs and loss of work, in lieu of flowers, go here https://www.gofundme.com/f/vnabfy-death-of-a-brother?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

"When tomorrow starts without me........"

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand.

An Angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand.

The Angel said my place is ready, in Heaven far above.

And that I'd have to leave behind, all those I dearly love.

But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home.

For God looked down, smiled at me, and told me "WELCOME HOME!"

So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart.

For everytime you think of me, I'm always in your heart.

Stevie, my precious brother, you are finally FREE! Go with our love to the Lord. You will always be my Hero...

January 10, 1968 - July 20, 2020