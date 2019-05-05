Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven A. Jablonski. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Anthony Jablonski Steven Jablonski "Steve" was born June 10, 1945 in Salina, Kansas to Stanley A. Jablonski and Dorothy E. Davis (Johnson). He passed away April 30, 2019. Steve lived in Tulalip, WA, with his wife of 32 years. They loved to travel together, going to the coast, weekend getaways to their cabin on the river, or just visiting casinos all around. Steve worked for the Tulalip Casino for 18 ½ years where he retired from in 2011. Steve had created a family of special friends and co-workers. Steve was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Marine Corps from November 1962 – November 1966. After retirement Steve enjoyed doing things around the house and spending afternoons enjoying a cold one with his friends from Bob's. Steve was a huge fan of the Seahawks and enjoyed watching football with his family. Steve leaves behind his wife, Vicki; eight children, Leanne Fryberg, Stephanie Fryberg, Steven "Son" Fryberg, Leonie Lindhorst, Jolene Fryberg, Jeremy Jablonski, Anthony "Tony" Reese (Sarah), and Linzee Jo Jablonski. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Meika, Michael, Randy "RJ", Andrew, Anthony, Shawn (Kwani), Shaelynn, Shailyse, Sheiyden, Janiesha, JaKaiya, Daniel, Desirae, Rosealynne (Braxton), Nathaniel, Jeremy Jr., Kathleen, Kierra, Avah, and Isaiah; great grand-children, Parker, Roland, Avery, Rian, Carsyn, Kalyana, Kenai, Khyrsten, and Lexi; siblings Kathi Whalen, Pat Johnson, Jay Johnson, Jeannie Littlefield, and Jo Anne Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Jablonski, mother, Dorothy Johnson, step-father, Donald "Don" Johnson; sister, Linda Sue Jablonski; father-in-law, Verle Hatch, and mother-in-law, Anna Mae Hatch. Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA with burial to follow at Pioneer Burial Park, 35 N. Oak Harbor St., Oak Harbor, WA 98277.





