Steven Allen Whitemarsh November 1, 1969_ July 6, 2019 Steven Whitemarsh left us tragically and way too soon on July 6, 2019 in Everett, WA. Steve was born November 1, 1969 at Camp Pendleton, CA to parents Mark and Patricia Whitemarsh. He leaves behind: mother, Patricia Whitemarsh, stepmother, Cathy Whitemarsh; three wonderful children, Nickolas, Jane-Marie, Mackenna (mother, Nicole); brother, Matthew (Erin) a niece and two nephews; many aunts, uncles, cousins; numerous friends and co-workers (past and present). A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marysville Opera House in Marysville, WA on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 12Noon to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to : victimsupportservices.org
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019