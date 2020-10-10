Steve passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at age 66, in Edmonds, Washington, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born in Seattle to Jack and Ruth Guyot. He grew up in Edmonds being the second oldest of twelve children. He graduated from Woodway High School in 1972 and went on to serve in the Army for two years. He worked for his father's landscaping business until he was hired on at Boeing in 1978 where he worked for 36 years before retiring as a manufacturing manager in 2014. In 1978, he married Janet Henrie, and they raised two children, Matt and Laura, at their home near Martha Lake in Lynnwood.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth, and his brothers, Danny and Jackie. He is survived by his wife, Janet, his children, Matt and Laura, his father, Jack, his siblings, Julie, Maria, Bob, Liz, Charlie, Lily, Alice, Sarah and Joe, and eight nieces and nephews.

Steve will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his inability to resist a pun, good or bad. He loved music and was a proficient guitar player. He was also an avid fisherman. Steve was a loving father and very proud of his family.

Interment will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery. There will be no funeral services, but a memorial will be held at a future date.

May 12, 1954 - October 3, 2020