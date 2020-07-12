1/1
Steven Brisben
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lee Brisben passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. He will be and is missed by his wife and "life partner", Shelley Rich; his sons: Max, Adam & Mason; his brother, John; and his sister, Denise Bell.

Steve was an avid golfer and most weekends you would find him on the golf course. He loved the outdoors and most weekends involved camping at Kayak Point or Verlot. Steve enjoyed travelling which included trips to Alaska, Cabo, Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona with his wife.

Steve graduated from ASU in 1976 and landed his 1st job at Hughes Aircraft. He moved to Washington and retired after 30 years of service from The Boeing Company in 2016.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to current pandemic restrictions. September 19, 1958 - June 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved