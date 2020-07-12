Steven Lee Brisben passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. He will be and is missed by his wife and "life partner", Shelley Rich; his sons: Max, Adam & Mason; his brother, John; and his sister, Denise Bell.



Steve was an avid golfer and most weekends you would find him on the golf course. He loved the outdoors and most weekends involved camping at Kayak Point or Verlot. Steve enjoyed travelling which included trips to Alaska, Cabo, Hawaii, Florida, and Arizona with his wife.



Steve graduated from ASU in 1976 and landed his 1st job at Hughes Aircraft. He moved to Washington and retired after 30 years of service from The Boeing Company in 2016.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date due to current pandemic restrictions. September 19, 1958 - June 23, 2020



