On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Steven Crisp, loving husband and father passed away at age 37 in Lake Stevens, WA. Steve was born in Bellingham, WA, on July 27, 1981. Steve started with very little and created a thriving business, Fischer Trucking. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Crisp on September 27, 2014. Together they raised Jaylen and Stevie Jo. Steve is survived by his wife, Becky and two children; Missy and Milohis faithful companions; his step children, Abbey, Darian, and Savonne; family members, Mike Olinger, Dale Casi Crisp, Joe and Collen Cort, Uncle Steve and Linda, Uncle Kirby, grandmother, Illa, grand-father, Jack; multiple uncles, aunts, siblings, cousins, nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on July 9, 2019 at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA. His memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Maltby Christian Assembly, 9322 Paradise Lake Road, Snohomish, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 9, 2019