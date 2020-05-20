(Pops) September 3, 1959 - May 9, 2020 Steve passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Everett, WA. Steve was born in Ilwaco, WA and lived most of his life in Everett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judith H. Larson and Herman M. Petitte, and his brother, Ronald C. Petitte. He is survived by his daughter, Ashlie A. Soto (Amador); two sons, Steven S. Petitte and Christopher L. Barthel (Jennifer); two sisters, Elisa A. Petitte and Michelle J. Rubio (James); along with seven grandkids, Nevaeh, Lorenzo, Matthew, Hailey, Gavin, Bailey and Riley; his niece, Summer H. Berndt (Jeremiah); nephews, Ronald Jr., Nicholas, and Jimmy Petitte, and Jordan and Tyler Ramirez; along with his former wife and friend, Kimberly Baker. Steve retired from The Boeing Co. after 31 years and enjoyed his free time with his grandchildren. He was a very proud grandpa. Steve will be remembered for his love of his family, his positive outlook, and his great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service will be held at Solie Funeral Home at a later date.