Steven John White Feb. 27, 1956 – Feb. 29, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the death of Steve, from Mukilteo, WA, and formerly of Port Moody, BC, Canada. A celebration of life and dance will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 7-10 pm at Matthews Winery in Woodinville, WA (16116 140th Place NE,), which was a special and favorite place of Steve's. It was his wish that it be held there, and he promised he would be there with us in spirit. Please RSVP Jackie at [email protected] In the event that the date of the Celebration of Life needs to be changed, Jackie will contact those that RSVP via email.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2020