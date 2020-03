Steven John White Feb. 27, 1956 – Feb. 29, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the death of Steve, from Mukilteo, WA, and formerly of Port Moody, BC, Canada. A celebration of life and dance will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 7-10 pm at Matthews Winery in Woodinville, WA (16116 140th Place NE,), which was a special and favorite place of Steve's. It was his wish that it be held there, and he promised he would be there with us in spirit. Please RSVP Jackie at [email protected] In the event that the date of the Celebration of Life needs to be changed, Jackie will contact those that RSVP via email.