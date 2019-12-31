Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Jon Griffin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Jon Griffin, 63, of Tulalip, WA, went to meet his Savior on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Steve was born in Seattle, son of Joe and Leona Griffin. He graduated from Shoreline in 1974 and from SPU in 1980, where he met his wife of forty years, Rhonda Lee Russell. Steve and Rhonda owned and ran Broadway Hardware and Variety in Everett for 19 years. After selling the property he sold point of sale software to other stores across the country. He was an active member of Bethany Christian Assembly in Everett, WA. For 20 years they did foster care and during that time 170 kids came through their home. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rhonda; eleven children: Lisa (Michael), Katherine (Casey), Daniel (Emily); Cheryl (Rocky), Jazmine; Jalisa (Dave); Cruz (Danielle); Lee (Haylie); Andrew; Timothy, and Amber (Gabriel) and 25 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held January 2, 2020 at Bethany Christian Assembly in Everett at 1:00 pm. A detailed obituary is on Facebook "The Adventures of Steve and His Heroine Rhonda" and "A Sacred Moment, obituaries".



