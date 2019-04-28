Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Muth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven F. Muth Oct. 29, 1956 – April 19, 2019 On April 19, 2019 God sent his angels to release Steve from the ravages of early onset Dementia. He is survived by his wife, Christine Rompa; son, Matthew White-Muth, daughter, Amanda Hovde; siblings, Floyd Muth, Sharon Ferdon, Teresa Beaty (Rick), Jean Mauck and Scott Muth (Kim). Steve was born and raised in Shoreline, WA, where he established invaluable lifelong friendships. Many of his fellow Shoreline High School Spartan friends (class of 1974) were with Steve throughout his battle with Dementia and so on until his final days. These friendships meant the world to Steve. Steve had a work ethic unlike any other. He started his own landscaping business that he successfully ran for 30+ years. He took great pride in his business and made sure to teach his kids the same. His children say whenever they smell fresh cut grass they will think of their dad and smile. Lets not forget the white Nike's that were staple for Steve. They had to be in mint condition and if not, rest assured they were thrown in the wash for a little touch up and good to go! Steve had a love for cars and motorcycles that went beyond just an average hobby. He bought and sold so many that we have lost count! He found freedom and peace when he hopped on his bike after a work day just to "scoot around". That usually meant he would stop-in at one of his siblings homes to check on them just because he cared and wanted to. That is how Steve always was. Family was first and there was no greater love than that of family. Steve and his wife, Chris would also take longer Harley road trips down the coast and one of there biggest trips was a ride down the Mississippi. Steve's love, Chris Rompa was the absolute pillar of strength for Steve during his battle with Dementia and all the healthy days before. She showed up every day; full of grace and love and 150% commitment to Steve. Prior to the days of this ugly disease, Steve loved Chris' cooking and made sure to let everyone know just how good it all tasted! He loved to tease her and make sure he kept her on her toes with his quick wit. Steve's kids will always remember the filing cabinet that dad called Chris' purse. Stocked full of coupons! Steve's children showed unconditional love to Steve as they teamed up with Chris to make sure that they were by his side daily during his two plus years at his memory care facility, Brookdale Alderwood. There was nothing he wanted more than for his children to have a close bond, and this journey has allowed that to come full circle. His kids were his world; he was adamant about making family #1 and taught his kids the same. He loved watching them play sports as kids and as they grew into adults he absolutely thrived off of hearing of his children's successes. There is peace knowing Steve was welcomed into heaven by his late mother and father, Katherine and Floyd Muth. Many close friends will greet him as well. A special thank you to everyone at Brookdale Alderwood who cared for Steve so well, as if one of their own. Steve's family is so abundantly grateful for the community that surrounded them throughout this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2019

