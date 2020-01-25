Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Novy. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven G. Novy Sept. 1, 1951 - Jan. 19, 2020 Steve Novy, 68, of Everett, WA, passed away surrounded by family and friends Sunday morning January 19, 2020. He was born September 1, 1951 to parents George and Olive Novy in Fargo, ND. At the age of one, he moved along with his family to Everett, WA. Steve attended Everett High School, where he graduated in the class of 1970. He jumped into the workforce at the early age of 15 when he walked into the office of Lloyd Solie at Solie Funeral Home, struck up a conversation and asked for a job. He worked at the funeral home for several years in a variety of roles before entering the Carpenters Union in his early 20s. Steve worked for Solie Builders for over 30 years, running work for Chet and Paul Solie before retiring at age 55. He thoroughly enjoyed all the various projects he worked on and all the life-long friendships he made along the way. In 9th grade, he met the love of his life, Jeannine Isaacson. They were married on September 22, 1978 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage. They had two children, Josh and Zack Novy. One of his greatest joys in life was providing everything for his family and knowing that they were taken care of. He was a man of his word, if he told you he was going to do something, he did it. Steve was an avid outdoorsman, whether it was fishing over at Leader Lake, set up at an elk camp in Eastern Washington, or especially riding dirt bikes over the coal hills of Cle Elum, WA and through Bullfrog. One thing is for certain, an ice cold beer was never far away. He had a relentless work ethic and a competitive drive that truly set him apart. He was always building something, whether for himself or helping others, with multiple projects going at the same time. He would often say, "there's a method to my madness." Steve is survived by his wife, Jeannine Novy; two sons, Josh and Zack Novy; brother, Jim Novy; daughter-in-law, Jessika Novy; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by parents, George and Olive Novy; and stepfather, Arthur Lundgren. He was an amazing father, husband, and friend. A truly one-of-a-kind character, that will always be remembered. A party to celebrate his life and great times will be held at the home of Zack Novy, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. For details or questions, call or text Josh Novy at (425) 343-9894.



