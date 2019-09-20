Steven Odd Stenvik

Service Information
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA
980364934
(425)-672-1800
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
Obituary
Sept. 15, 1949 - Sept. 9, 2019 Steve was born in Everett, WA, on September 15, 1949 to Gunnar and Lois Stenvik. He passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 9, 2019. Steve enjoyed hunting, camping and playing his guitar with family and friends. Steve leaves his loving wife, Sandy of nearly 40 years, his daughters, Carrie and Jackie; his brother, Dave, and many aunts, uncles and cousins from coast to coast. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the or Hospice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 20, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Lynnwood, WA   (425) 672-1800
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.