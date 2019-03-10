It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Steven R. Smith on Monday March 4, 2019. Steve was born on March 19, 1956 in Tacoma, Washington. Best friend-husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle and friends to those he knew. A Visitation-viewing, luncheon to be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 11:00am-12:30pm at Becks Tribute Center, Edmonds, WA; with a Graveside service to follow at 1:00pm Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, WA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven R. Smith.
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019