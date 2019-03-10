Steven R. Smith

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Steven R. Smith on Monday March 4, 2019. Steve was born on March 19, 1956 in Tacoma, Washington. Best friend-husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle and friends to those he knew. A Visitation-viewing, luncheon to be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 11:00am-12:30pm at Becks Tribute Center, Edmonds, WA; with a Graveside service to follow at 1:00pm Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019
